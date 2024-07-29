CM Stalin inaugurates new dairy farms of Aavin

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated new dairy farms of the state-owned Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, familiarly known as Aavin, and also laid the foundation stone for a cattle feed manufacturing factory in the state, on Monday, virtually from his office.

The projects include a 50,000-litre capacity dairy farm each at Karur and Tiruvannamalai, a 5,000 litre capacity curd and buttermilk-producing plant at Kakkalur, and an advanced pathogen laboratory at Madhavaram -- all established on behalf of Aavin at a total cost of Rs 10.61 crore.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a new cattle feed factory at Cuddalore which would cost Rs 33 crore to set up This would help to meet the requirements of Aavin dairies.

Stalin also inaugurated 19 panchayat union office buildings established for Rs. 21.94 crore in 10 districts and presented the best transgender award to Sandhya Devi, Villisai (folk) artist of Thovalai in Kanyakumari district. PTI JSP ANE