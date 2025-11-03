CM Stalin inspects ongoing construction works for bus stand, SIPCOT industrial park in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), Nov 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the ongoing construction works for a new bus stand and SIPCOT Industrial Park.

The chief minister was on an official visit to Dharmapuri.

The new bus stand is being constructed on 10 acres in A Settyahalli village, which falls within the limits of Palakkur Panchayat, near the Dharmapuri Municipality. It is estimated to cost Rs 39.14 crore and is funded through contributions from both the private sector and the general public, an official release said.

The foundation for the industrial park, which would be developed in 1,733 acre, encompassing Adhagodi village in Dharmapuri Taluk and Thadangam, Athiyamankottai, and Balajangamanahalli villages in Nallampalli Taluk, was laid on August 17.

According to the release, when it becomes fully operational, it would be one of the largest industrial parks in Tamil Nadu.

Approval has been granted for Rs 937.36 crore to fund internal infrastructure and related works, including internal roads, rainwater drainage, street lights, and water supply, the release added.

