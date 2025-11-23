CM Stalin, Kanimozhi congratulate Team India for winning maiden Women's T20 World Cup for Blind

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the T20 World Cup on Sunday, as the pride of India and an inspiration to the world.

The Indian women's team defeated Nepal to bring home the first Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Taking to X, the CM said, 'history rises when courage leads'.

"Warm wishes to our phenomenal Women's Blind Cricket Team on winning the inaugural T20 World Cup. You stand tall as India's pride, and an inspiration to the world," wrote the CM.

MP and Deputy General Secretary of DMK, Kanimozhi too took to X to convey her wishes to 'each member of the team and support staff'.

"Their determination, skill, and unwavering spirit make each one of them a towering symbol of India's pride and a powerful inspiration to millions around the world," she wrote. PTI JR ADB