CM Stalin kickstarts festivities with 'Samathuva Pongal' at Secretariat

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated 'Samathuva' Pongal' at the Secretariat here on Wednesday with the government officials.

During the event, the Chief Minister joined the officials to cook the traditional Pongal meal in an earthen pot.

Noting that the 'Dravidian Model' government is working towards the goal of "everything for everyone", CM Stalin also commended the hard work of the Secretariat officials and said: "To fulfill the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu, you are all toiling at the Secretariat without regard for time or period." Chief Secretary, department secretaries, heads of departments and senior government officials were among those present. PTI JR JR ROH