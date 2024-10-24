CM Stalin lauds Udhayanidhi for giving boost to sports development in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the state sports department has developed and the minister who handles that portfolio, Udhayanidhi, has also grown in stature as deputy chief minister.

In his address at the valedictory function of the Chief Minister trophy events held at Nehru Indoor Stadium, the CM said sports persons too had a role in the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister.

As sports minister, his son Udhayanidhi took a keen interest in his department, transformed it and made the entire nation take note of the state's sports department.

"In that context, the department has developed and the minister for that department has also grown (in stature, as deputy chief minister)," he said. "I consider the promotion to your department's minister as having given you a new energy." Udhayanidhi, as deputy cm, handles youth welfare, sports development, special programme implementation, planning and development and other subjects.

Stalin said the CM trophy events are a facilitation to sportspersons to hone their skills and make new achievements.

Emphasising on creating a pool of talented sportspersons for the overall development of sports, he said: "Udhayanidhi has been doing only that." Further, he told the sports enthusiasts: "Chase your passion, success will follow you." After the DMK assumed power in 2021, the CM said sports has been given so much importance and promoted to the extent of young people choosing it as a career and the government changed the 'mindset' of regarding sports as an entertainment.

Tamil Nadu hosted the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai in 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 114.39 crore and it had representation from 186 countries and witnessed participation of over 2,000 players, he said.

The CM also referred to a string of other sports events hosted by the state government including the WTA 250 Chennai Open 2022, Squash World Cup 2023 and the Chennai Grandmaster 2023 and said such events encouraged Tamil Nadu's sportspersons, attracted several others to such games and motivated professional players.

Furthermore, Stalin said Sportstar Aces Award has lauded Tamil Nadu as the best state in promoting sports.

"In order to encourage our sportspersons, our government is extending a lot of help/support. The incentive for them has been increased to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 25 lakh and the number of beneficiaries has been doubled," he noted.

He also referred to huge incentives to other categories of sportspersons including those who had emerged winners in international events and financial support for coaching in foreign countries.

"Seventy six new coaches have been appointed by the state government," he noted.

Also, the CM detailed a host of initiatives to rapidly develop the sports infrastructure, including stadiums, across the state. PTI VGN VGN SA