CM Stalin launches first phase of 118-acre environmental park in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched the initial phase of development works for the 118-acre Environmental park in Kandan Chavadi here.

CM Stalin inaugurated the project remotely from the Secretariat, along with 10 roads and two road overbridges in Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of Rs 1,248.24 crore.

The first phase works of the Environmental Park would include the restoration of water bodies, the planting of rare tree species and ornamental flowering plants, and landscaping works, said an official release on Saturday.

A government order issued on September 20, 202 by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, had allocated 118 acres of the government land in Kandan Chavadi to the Forests and Agriculture Department for establishing the Environmental park.

The CM also sanctioned funds to Municipal Commissioners and Block Development Officers for developing government-aided burial grounds for Christians in Virudhunagar, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore districts.

He also allotted funds for government-aided 'kabristans' (burial ground) for Muslims in Virudhunagar, Theni, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore districts.

Both burial ground will have necessary infrastructure including compound walls and borewells, it said.

The CM had made an announcement in an all-party meeting held at the Secretariat on January 9, 2024, that lands would be identified and burial grounds / kabristans would be established through Municipal Corporations / Municipalities in towns which do not have burial grounds or kabristans.

CM Stalin also presented appointment orders to candidates selected for 36 posts of Technical Assistant (Civil) in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and 24 posts of Surveyor/Assistant Surveyor in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 87 new ambulances and inducted them into '108' emergency service.

The project cost the government Rs 18.95 crore, according to the press release.

It added that the '108' ambulance service was first launched on September 15, 2008, by then chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The free ambulance service is provided by the government under a Memorandum of Understanding with a private company, EMRI GHS, added the release.

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin, Minister for Public Works, Roads and Minor Ports E V Velu, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare S M Nasar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were among those present for the event. PTI JR ROH