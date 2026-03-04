CM Stalin launches statewide development drive, including Rs 5,300 cr MoU with MRF

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched statewide development drive by inaugurating infrastructure projects and laying foundation stones though videoconferencing from the Secretariat here for schemes worth several thousand crores across multiple sectors.

The projects include a Rs 5,300 crore investment by MRF and new policies for shipbuilding and agro-forestry.

In a major boost to the industrial sector, an MoU was signed with MRF for a state-of-the-art tyre manufacturing plant at the SIPCOT-Iluppaikudi Industrial Park in Sivaganga district, an official release said.

The project involves a committed investment of Rs 5,300 crore over the next 12 years and is expected to generate 1,000 jobs, it added.

Alongside this, the CM launched the Tamil Nadu Shipbuilding Policy 2026, aiming to establish the state as a global leader in sustainable ship construction, repair, and research.

For the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, Stalin inaugurated 229 completed projects worth Rs 2,732.77 crore and laid foundation stones for 19 new schemes valued at Rs 655.36 crore. These include water supply schemes for several districts and the launch of Punal 1916, an integrated drinking water grievance redressal centre.

He also renamed the Loop Road in Teynampet as Chinthanaichirpi Singaravelar Salai to honour the freedom fighter, the release said.

In the education sector, the chief minister opened the Muthamilaringnar Kalaignar Arangam at Presidency College, a Rs 63 crore air-conditioned auditorium capable of seating 2,042 people. He also distributed laptops under the 'World in Your Hands' scheme.

For environmental enhancement, he laid the foundation for a Rs 37.85 crore Eco Park in Guindy and inaugurated an 11.84 crore, 30-meter high Super Tree Tower at the Kalaignar Centenary Park.

Simultaneously, the Tamil Nadu Agro-Forestry Policy 2026 was released to increase the state forest cover to 33 per cent and boost farmer incomes.

Infrastructure for public safety saw a boost with the inauguration of police buildings worth Rs 75.80 crore and 22 smart classrooms for training centres. Stalin also handed over 2,138 TNHB flats for the use of police personnel.

The sports sector received 14 new buildings worth Rs 42.94 crore, with foundation stones laid for three more projects worth Rs 37.84 crore, including a sailing academy and an Olympic-standard swimming pool in Chennai.

For social welfare, the chief minister opened two Thozhi hostels for working women in Sivaganga and Theni, built at a cost of Rs 10.38 crore, and a Rs 7 crore government children home in Thattaparai. Additionally, various revenue department buildings costing Rs 16.20 crore were declared open.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior ministers were present.