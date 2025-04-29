CM Stalin launches various initiatives in his Kolathur constituency

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched and laid the foundation stone for various schemes worth Rs 70.69 crore in his Kolathur Assembly constituency here.

The CM gave away orders to beneficiaries of a housing initiative, where 130 multi-storeyed apartments have been constructed at a cost of Rs 23.04 crore from Central and state funds for members from the economically weaker sections, an official release said.

Further, he inaugurated Rs 6.90 crore worth completed projects.

He laid the foundation stone for Rs 40.34 crore worth initiatives, including construction of primary health centers, the release added. PTI SA SA ROH