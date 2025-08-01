CM Stalin lays foundation for mini TIDEL Park in TN's Tiruvannamalai

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for a mini TIDEL Park in Tiruvannamalai, which is expected to generate 600 jobs for IT professionals.

The 63,200 sq ft facility will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore, the state government said.

Stalin also virtually inaugurated a TTDC restaurant at Gundar Dam, along with completed tourism development projects at Yelagiri, Poondi Reservoir, Muttukadu Beach, and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation’s hotel complex in Madurai.

He also unveiled six new administrative buildings at the Government Museum in Egmore.

Additionally, the chief minister inaugurated beautification works undertaken by the CMDA at Perumbakkam Park and near the flyovers at Villivakkam, Padi, and Vadapalani.

Foundation stones were also laid for 26 new projects worth Rs 91.42 crore, an official release said. PTI JSP JSP SSK