CM Stalin lays foundation for projects worth Rs 17.65 cr; inaugurates police, school buildings

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 14 new development projects worth Rs 17.65 crore and inaugurated several new buildings for the police department during his visit to Kolathur, his home constituency.

Among the key inaugurations was the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kolathur and a new police station at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, constructed for Rs 18.26 crore.

Stalin also inaugurated additional school buildings at the Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Perambur, built for Rs 9.74 crore.

A police station in Peravallur, other police infrastructure, and an air-conditioned bus stand at Retteri were also inaugurated.

Sharing his sentiments about the visit, Stalin wrote on 'X': “The Kolathur visit, which was postponed due to (my) health reasons, gave me the feeling of being separated for a long time. That feeling has gone away, and I have gained new strength in today's #KolathurVisit.” PTI JSP SSK