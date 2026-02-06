CM Stalin lays foundation stone for TN’s first sea turtle conservation centre

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for the state’s "first sea turtle conservation centre" at Guindy, marking a major step in marine biodiversity preservation efforts.

The specialised facility is being set up at Rs 14.50 crore under the World Bank-aided Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission (TN-SHORE).

The centre is designed to act as a hub for the protection of endangered sea turtles through scientific research, community participation, and long-term conservation strategies.

Taking to 'X', Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, highlighted the state’s progress in marine conservation.

She noted that sustained measures had led to a record surge in turtle hatchling numbers.

According to official data, the number of hatchlings released into the sea increased from 1.16 lakh in 2020–21 to a record 2.87 lakh in 2024–25.

"The foundation stone of the centre was laid by the Hon’ble CM Thiru M K Stalin, marking a significant milestone in Tamil Nadu’s conservation journey," Sahu wrote.

She added that the new centre would further strengthen efforts to secure the future of endangered species through science and community-led initiatives.