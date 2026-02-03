CM Stalin, Palaniswami pay tributes to Annadurai on his death anniversary

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former CM C N Annadurai, fondly addressed as 'Perarignar Anna', on his death anniversary.

Stalin, accompanied by his DMK party colleagues, led a peace march commemorating the 57th death anniversary of Annadurai, the party founder, and paid floral tributes at the leader's memorial at Marina Beach here.

Hailing the leader for his significant contribution to the state, the chief minister said, "Anna is the conscience of Tamils. Not just on his anniversary, for us, every single day we remember Anna".

"The government ensured that he resides everywhere in Tamil Nadu by naming Anna Salai, Anna Flyover, the Anna Library, Anna Bus terminus," Stalin wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Despite those who practice deceptions like language imposition, cultural imposition, and financial pressure (on the state), it is only GetOut for the BJP government's arrogance and dominance in Anna's Tamil Nadu," he said.

"No matter how many years pass, it is Anna who rules Tamil Nadu," he said.

Commemorating the occasion, later DMK Ministers took part in the 'Samapandhi Virundhu', (equality feast) held at various temples.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami, clad in a black shirt, along with senior leaders, including K P Munuswamy, Dindigul Srinivasan, visited the memorial of Annadurai and paid floral tributes.

In a post on 'X', Palaniswami said, "It is the duty of the AIADMK, bearing Anna's name, to rescue Tamil Nadu from the clutches of 'evil' forces. With the support of the people, we will bring an end to this DMK rule in the state".

The AIADMK leader said, across generations, Annadurai is called as Anna (elder brother) whom everyone affectionately calls.

"Anna used to say younger brother, go to the people, learn from them and serve them. He did not just speak these words; he practised till his life's breath. Today is the memorial day of our Perarignar Anna", Palaniswami said.

"We shall re-establish the good governance of AIADMK that honours Anna. That will be a rich tribute for the great scholar," he said.

Later, senior DMK Ministers, including MRK Panneerselvam, KR Periakaruppan, M P Swaminathan, Govi Chezhian took part in 'Samapandhi Virundhu' that was conducted at various temples across the city marking the 57th death anniversary of the iconic leader.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969) was the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and also its first general secretary. He served as the fourth and last Chief Minister of Madras State and the first CM of Tamil Nadu. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB