CM Stalin refutes BJP charge, says women, child safety is best in TN

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday refuted a charge by the BJP on women's safety and said Tamil Nadu was the safest state in the country for women and girl children.

The central government's data revealed that women's safety is best in Tamil Nadu. There was violence against women in the BJP-ruled states, he claimed.

"I am prepared to explain with proof, if the member is willing to accept," the Chief Minister said, replying to BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran's charge that crimes against women in the state increased by 7.51 per cent since the last three years of the DMK rule.

Intervening Nagenthran's speech in the Assembly, Stalin remarked that it would be good if the BJP leader included Manipur's account. "When you compare the situation with other states, especially the insecurity of women and children due to violence, Tamil Nadu is the safest," he stressed.

When Nagenthran raised the issue of DMK's promise on the abolition of NEET, the CM said, "You have a right. Your party is in power (at the Centre). Will you scrape it at least now?" Responding to the BJP leader's jibe on whether summer came only before the election for the state government to disburse the summer grant of Rs 2,000 to women, Stalin shot back asking, "What happened to the Rs 15 lakh per citizen promised by the BJP?" PTI JSP JSP ROH