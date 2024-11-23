CM Stalin says INDIA bloc's Jharkhand win 'historic, against all odds'

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren for the JMM-led INDIA bloc's spectacular win in the Assembly polls in the eastern state.

Stalin, in a post on 'X,' said: "Congratulations Hon'ble @HemantSorenJMM and our #INDIA bloc for a historic victory against all odds! Despite relentless misuse of power, vendetta politics, and countless obstacles created by the BJP over the past five years, @HemantSorenJMM has fought back with courage and determination." Also, he said: "The people of Jharkhand have reposed their faith in inclusive leadership. This is a resounding victory for democracy and secularism!" PTI VGN ROH