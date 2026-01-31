CM Stalin slams PM Modi, Guv Ravi for targeting his govt; says Eco Survey lauds TN

Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu), Jan 31 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor R N Ravi for targeting his government over development and said the Centre in its Economic Survey (2025-26) has appreciated Tamil Nadu with an open heart.

Addressing a government function here, the chief minister said that the data he showed for Tamil Nadu's growth --by way of several planned initiatives-- were not imaginary, but these were union government statistics.

The CM had often said the state has posted a double-digit economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent (2024-25).

Governor Ravi, who is making criticism in respect of state's growth, must actually question the central government, he said.

During his visit to the state last week, PM Narendra Modi, motivated by the upcoming election due by April this year, made several unfounded allegations and claimed the state must "develop." However, the Centre's Economic Survey has openly lauded Tamil Nadu and it includes 'the first place' tag for the state in respect of providing employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

The CM said: "I urge the prime minister and the governor to peruse the survey report, please do not take part in any event without reading the report." While the Union government lauded Tamil Nadu, Governor Ravi had recently alleged that investments meant for Tamil Nadu had gone to other states, the CM underlined.

Referring to the new Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 and the earlier MGNREGA, "they do not like Mahatma Gandhi and they also do not like if people do well and that is why they are doing this." Protests were staged by the DMK, Congress and other parties in this regard.

65 lakh families had benefited in Tamil Nadu under the MGNREGA till last year and about Rs 10,000 crore to 12,000 crore per annum were disbursed to people in villages, by way of wages, he said.

But in the new scheme they have now brought, it is doubtful whether there will be even half of such pay out.

"We cannot decide work days too. From the top --at the union government level-- they will decide. They have launched a big attack on us by asking states to bear 40 percent of the fund." By pointing this out, the DMK has demanded restoration of MGNREGA and repeal of the new law and the Dravidian model government even adopted a resolution asking the Centre to "continue" the old scheme named after Mahatma Gandhi.

If the Centre does not restore the old rural job law named after Gandhi by heeding to the voice of the people, the BJP-led Union government would be compelled to do it with the help of the people like in the case of three scrapped farm laws.

Hitting out at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said the Leader of Opposition will not win polls and form the government; he was merely copying the Dravidian model government's schemes to make electoral promises.

Free travel for men in buses, Rs 2,000 per month for women were among the poll promises made by Palaniswami.

The CM said Palaniswami did not even fulfil AIADMK's poll promises during his party led regime.

However, it was not the case with the DMK which fulfilled its assurances including Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women and fare-free travel for women in the buses. Besides fulfilling promises, several new projects were implemented and it was an even bigger achievement.

Also, there are more new dream projects, and "I am fully confident that you will give me an opportunity to implement them in the Dravidian model 2.0 regime," by electing the DMK again.

In the government function held here in Sivaganga district, the CM inaugurated Rs.2,777.92 crore worth 49 initiatives and laid foundation stone for 28 new projects and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. PTI