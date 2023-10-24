CM Stalin talking more about me due to fear of defeat in elections, says AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, of late, has been talking more about him due to the fear of defeat in the elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Even at DMK party meetings, its president devoted more time to criticising him, Palaniswami claimed.

"I have no objection to the DMK leader talking about poll preparedness at his party meetings. But he devoted time to talk about me and criticise me. This indicates Stalin's fear of defeat in the elections," the AIADMK leader said in a statement here, apparently referring to the Parliamentary polls next year.

While speaking to reporters in Omalur, Salem district, Palaniswami alleged that the Chief Minister was rattled by the AIADMK as it had severed ties with the BJP.

Advertisment

"Stalin became highly critical of us after we snapped ties with the BJP. He is apparently rattled," Palaniswami told reporters.

In the statement, he claimed the Chief Minister had not implemented any new projects but was "only cutting the ribbon" for some of the projects initiated during the previous AIADMK rule in the state.

Many people-friendly schemes like the Athikadavu Avinashi project and a scheme to revive 100 lakes that had dried up in Salem district were abandoned, the former Chief Minister alleged.

"The Chief Minister claims that his government implemented all the poll assurances made by his party. But in the 29 months of its rule, the DMK government had not brought in any welfare schemes for the people," he said. PTI JSP SS