CM Stalin urges PM to ensure supply of fertilizers to Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure supply of fertilisers to Tamil Nadu as per the union government's supply plan and also urged additional allotment.

Writing to Modi, Stalin said fertilizer manufacturers have not supplied the required quantity of urea, DAP, MOP and complex fertilizers from April to August this year as per the supply plan of the government of India.

Their supply is only around 57 per cent of allocation, the chief minister said furnishing details of short supply.

He said: "I, therefore request you to kindly instruct the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers to ensure that the fertilizer manufacturers supply the shortfall quantity of 27,823 MT of Urea, 15,831 MT of DAP, 12,422 MT of MOP and 98,623 MT of NPK Complex immediately to Tamil Nadu."

"As the production prospects are bright, in order to meet the demand for Kharif 2025 and upcoming Rabi 2025, I also request the Union Government to additionally allot 40,000 MT of Urea, 20,000 MT of DAP, 20,000 MT of MOP and 40,000 MT of NPK Complex for the month of September, 2025 to Tamil Nadu."

The chief minister urged immediate supply of "shortfall quantity of fertilizers" and allotment of additional quantity to avoid shortage during the Kharif and forthcoming Rabi seasons in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the early onset of monsoon, paddy cultivation during this Kharif season is in full swing in Tamil Nadu from June, 2025.

As of now, an area of 5.661 lakh hectares has been covered under paddy which is 0.525 lakh Ha (10 per cent) over and above the previous year's coverage of 5.136 lakh Ha for the corresponding period. Consequently, a sharp rise in the demand for straight fertilizers is being witnessed across the state.

Tamil Nadu is one of the important paddy producing states in the country and the state government said it accords highest priority for increasing agricultural production and increasing the income of farmers.

The state government said it is implementing targeted, region specific schemes to encourage farmers to attain maximum productivity, apart from closely monitoring the timely availability of the inputs.