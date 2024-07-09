CM Stalin visits slain BSP TN chief Armstrong's family, assures action

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called on Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong and assured her that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to Porkodi and the other family members of Armstrong and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also visited the family and conveyed their condolences.

The state government provided full security for the burial of the BSP leader at Pothur in Tiruvallur district early on Monday.

Armstrong was hacked to death here on July 5 by a gang and at least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. PTI VGN VGN ANE