CM stresses on coordination between govt and organisers for smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities should enhance the reputation of Hyderabad, which is always known for peace and communal harmony.

Reddy held a meeting to review the arrangements for upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which would be celebrated on September 7 this year, and stressed on coordination between government and the organisers of pandals for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

Responding positively to a request made by the leaders of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, he said free power supply would be provided to pandals that obtain prior permission for it, an official release said.

However, he warned of action if power is consumed illegally.

Reddy suggested preparing area-wise plans for immersion of Ganesh idols after the conclusion of the nine-day festivities.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated on a grand scale across Telangana as per tradition.

The CM also asked officials to draw up an action plan vis-a-vis celebrations of the merger of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule with the Indian Union on September 17.

The Ganesh Utsav Samiti leaders expressed happiness over the CM reviewing the arrangements for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the release said.

PTI SJR ROH