CM Sukhu announces 42 free medicines for cancer patients in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will provide 42 medicines free of cost to cancer patients in government hospitals, adding that these medicines have been included in the state's essential medicine list.

Addressing the first meeting of the State Advisory Board on Cancer and Palliative Care Program, he said that although the highest number of cancer cases are reported in the north-eastern states, Himachal Pradesh is second in cancer cases in the country which is a matter of concern for the state.

"The state government will provide 42 medicines free of cost to cancer patients in government hospitals for their treatment and these medicines have been included in the state's essential medicine list," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

This decision has been taken to provide relief to cancer patients, he added.

He also approved Rs 300 crore to strengthen cancer treatment facilities in the state.

According to the statement issued, the government will provide Rs 75 crore each for developing infrastructure of Centre of Excellence, Cancer Care Hamirpur and for bone marrow transplant facility in Chamiyana, Shimla.

Additionally, Rs 150 crore would be provided for world class cancer treatment equipment at Hamirpur Centre of Excellence.