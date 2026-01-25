CM Sukhu announces agro panel for Himachal on Statehood Day; vows to pay arrears to pensioners

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced the constitution of an Agriculture and Horticulture Commission for the state to ensure development of cultivators, and protection of their rights.

Attending the 56th celebration of Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day, held at Pragpur in Kangra district, the chief minister said the state government would table a bill to this effect in the upcoming budget session of the assembly.

He also announced that complete payment of arrears to individual and family pensioners aged 70 years and above, would be made by the end of January and Rs 90 crore has been earmarked for this purpose.

Sukhu said Class-IV employees, who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, have accrued arrears on gratuity and leave encashment due to revision of pension and related benefits, and 50 per cent of gratuity arrears and 70 per cent of leave encashment arrears would be paid to them by January-end, at an expenditure of Rs 96 crore.

The chief minister also announced a sub-divisional magistrate's office at Pragpur tehsil and a primary health centre at Nalsuha village in the area.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion, Sukhu recalled the immense contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Dr Y S Parmar, in securing statehood.

He said when the present government assumed office, the previous dispensation had left liabilities exceeding Rs 10,000 crore on account of salary and pension arrears of employees. "At present, the total outstanding arrears related to salaries, pensions, and other dues amount to Rs 8,555 crore," Sukhu said.

He further said a vision document has been prepared through extensive consultations with people, experts, the administration and institutions, to promote development that is environmentally sustainable, disaster-resilient and inclusive of all sections of society. "Due consideration has been given to Himachal Pradesh's environment, aspirations of its hard working people, and its strong social traditions," he added.

He asserted that this document would serve as a roadmap, striking balance between development and responsibility, progress and environmental conservation, and aspirations and reality, so that the state can continue on a path of progress while preserving its unique identity. PTI COR ARB ARB