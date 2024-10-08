CM Sukhu announces unified ticketing platform for all zoos in Himachal

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced that a unified ticketing platform for all zoos in Himachal Pradesh will be put in place soon.

In a statement issued here, he said that it would go a long way in simplifying the tourist experience while generating revenue to be invested in conservation efforts, infrastructure improvements and the welfare of wildlife. Unified ticketing implies integrated tickets that can be used over multiple modes.

Additionally, the chief minister declared the inclusion of Spiti's Sarchu Valley as a Conservation Reserve, aimed at protecting its fragile ecosystem and wildlife corridors.

During the closing ceremony of the 73rd Wildlife Week in Shimla, he announced that he has adopted a Himalayan monal bird at zoo. He also appealed the people to adopt wildlife species housed in the state's zoos and parks emphasising that adopting an animal not only aids in their care but also fosters a deeper understanding of and commitment to the preservation of our natural world.

"Our state's natural beauty, dense forests, snow-covered Himalayan peaks, and precious wildlife are not just our heritage but our lifeline," Sukhu said, adding that "protecting them is not only our responsibility but also an imperative for future generations." He also announced the formation of a committee of experts to conduct a comprehensive study on the conservation of pheasant species, aiming to develop a concrete strategy for their conservation, ensuring that future generations can also enjoy these magnificent birds.

The government is implementing climate adaptation and conservation programs to protect the state's forests and wildlife. Himachal is a home to rare species such as the snow leopard, musk deer, Himalayan Tahr, Antelope, both black and brown bears etc which needs to be protected, the statement said.

Addressing concerns about forest fires, Sukhu said that the state government was seriously and actively working on prevention measures, besides we need to check illegal poaching and forests free from any type of pollution.

He also highlighted efforts to promote eco-tourism, noting that the development of an international-standard zoo in Dehra with a budget estimate of Rs. 680 crore is in progress. The first phase of the zoo is expected to be completed by June 2025, which will further enhance tourism in the region.