CM Sukhu avoiding CBI probe into HPPCL engineer's death to shield corrupt practices: BJP

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) BJP MLA Bikram Singh on Thursday slammed the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government alleging that they were avoiding a CBI probe into the death of former Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi to sheid their corrupt practices.

While addressing a press conference, Singh said that whenever the government is asked for a CBI probe into the matter, Chief Minister Sukhu shows disinterest.

He also said that Vimal Negi would have been alive today had the state government listened to him.

"Corruption and irregularities have been found in HPPCL over the past few times which also involves several politicians. Significant corruption has occurred in the Pekhubela and Shongtong Power Projects, about which the government was warned in September 2024" he said.

He said that the Pekhubela project in Una cost Rs 220 crore, whereas a similar project in Gujarat was built for Rs 144 crore. The per-megawatt cost for Pekhuwela came to Rs 6.84 crore, while the nationally determined cost is Rs 4.90 crore per megawatt.

"Similarly, the Shongtong project was supposed to be completed at a cost of Rs 1,724 crore, but Rs 2,230 crore has already been spent, and only half the work is done. Corruption has occurred in both of these projects which is why the government is trying to protect Harikesh Meena and Desh Raj" said Singh.

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on March 18. The relatives of the deceased protested outside the HPPCL office in Shimla with the body the next day.

Negi's wife had alleged that her husband was tortured by the superior officers for the past six months and seniors also misbehaved with him. Negi was intentionally forced to work late at night even during illness, she said.

A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against HPPCL Director (Electrical) and Managing Director. Deshraj was suspended while Meena and Pratap were transferred.