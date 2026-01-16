CM Sukhu calls on Khattar, seeks special relaxations for hill states under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday called on Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at New Delhi and urged him to provide special relaxations for hill states under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, citing operational challenges arising from difficult geographical conditions.

The CM also told the Union minister for housing and urban affairs that no specific relaxations have been extended to hill states under the scheme, which has limited Himachal Pradesh's ability to avail its benefits despite the state's strong commitment towards green and sustainable mobility.

He said that under the existing norms of the scheme, only Shimla is eligible for coverage, as it applies to cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.

CM Sukhu said that several urban local bodies in the state, including Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Palampur, Hamirpur, Una and Baddi, are rapidly emerging as major hubs of economic activity and human resource development.

He requested that suitable relaxations be made in the population criteria to enable Himachal Pradesh to benefit comprehensively from the scheme.

The CM also said that the state government aims to replace diesel buses on feasible routes with electric buses to reduce air and noise pollution. He informed that the government has resolved to replace 1,500 diesel buses with electric ones in a phased manner. Highlighting operational challenges in hilly terrain, the CM urged the Union minister to reduce the daily assured mileage under the OPEX model to 150 kilometres per bus in Himachal Pradesh to ensure realistic and achievable targets.

He further requested a revision of the current operational assistance of Rs 22 per kilometre to Rs 52 per kilometre for hill states, enabling state transport undertakings to operate electric buses without incurring operational losses.

He also urged for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from BBMB for transfer and allotment of 47 bigha of surplus vacant land at Sundernagar for the 'integrated office' of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to ease its functioning as it is located in different locations of the state as of now.

He also suggested that capital assistance should be linked to the actual mileage achieved in order to incentivise better performance and ensure equitable reimbursement. PTI/COR MNK MNK