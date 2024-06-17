CM Sukhu condemns assault on Punjab NRI couple, says Himachal govt to ensure guilty face action

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday condemned the alleged attack on an NRI couple in the state's Chamba district and ordered a detailed inquiry in the matter.

The Punjab Police on Sunday registered a Zero FIR in connection with the alleged assault on the Punjab-origin non-resident Indian (NRI), who alleged that he was beaten up by a group of men over parking in the Dalhousie town of Chamba district.

On Monday, a Himachal Pradesh government statement said Sukhu condemned the incident and directed that a detailed inquiry be conducted.

He also ordered that the attackers face strict action, it added.

Kawaljit Singh, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar, claimed that he was targeted during the June 11 attack as he was a Punjabi. He and his Spanish wife, who have been living in Spain for 25 years, returned to Punjab recently and had gone to Khajjar in Dalhousie a few days ago.

The government statement said the police are awaiting details and communication from the Amritsar police station and will act accordingly.

A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the place of incident or jurisdiction, and can later be transferred to the appropriate police station.

The case has been registered at the Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar.

According to the government statement, the people of Himachal Pradesh are known for their simplicity and good behaviour. The state is renowned around the world for its natural beauty, rich culture, and adventurous and religious sites.

The people also regard tourists as "Athithi Devo Bhava" and this one-off incident does not reflect well on the state, which has always been a safe abode to visitors and locals alike, it added.

The alleged incident occurred on the morning of June 11.

According to a statement issued by the state's police headquarters, Singh, his Spanish wife and his brother Jeevanjit Singh visited Khajjar. During inquiry, it came on record that Singh and his brother were forcibly grabbing the hands of women tourists and locals on the pretext of reading their palms.

This led to an altercation between the NRI couple and the tourists and locals. The police intervened and brought Singh, his wife and his brother to the Sultanpur police post.

They refused to initiate legal proceedings in the matter and did not undergo medical examination despite repeated requests, the statement said.

Their statement was recorded in which they categorically refused to register a complaint, the police added.

The incident had no connection with Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut allegedly being slapped by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh airport, the police added.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday wrote to Sukhu, seeking his intervention for a thorough inquiry.