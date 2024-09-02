CM Sukhu congratulates Nishad for winning silver medal at Paris Paralympics

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday congratulated Nishad Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, on winning the silver medal in high jump at Paris Paralympics.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said it was a proud moment for the people that a youth of the state has brought laurels to the country by performing stupendously in the event.

Nishad had lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine accident when he was six years old. He participated in the T47 category meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment.

Sukhu said Nishad's remarkable feat is a testament of his hard work, dedication and passion for the sport.

He expressed hope that his achievement will inspire young generations of the state to strive hard to excel in their respective fields.