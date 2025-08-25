CM Sukhu dares BJP to file complaint with CBI if it suspects graft in Pekhubela project

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) Rejecting allegations of corruption and undue benefits to the company in the Pekhubela Solar Project in Himachal's Una district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday challenged the BJP to file complaints with CBI and ED if it suspects any corruption or any favour to the executing company.

Replying to a short-duration discussion on the issue initiated by Bikram Singh (BJP), Sukhu said that the 32 MW project had not drowned, but its operations were stopped due to heavy rain. He said the project would become operational on September 15.

Denying the accusations of favouring the implementing company of the project, Sukhu said that pending payments of the company, including the performance bank guarantee, have been stopped and the project is being operated by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

Asserting that the detailed project report (DPR) of the project was prepared by a central government public undertaking, he said that it seems that Singh has "developed some phobia" about the Pekhubela project.

Initiating the discussion, Bikram Singh said that ostensibly the Pekhubela project was conceived to bring a green revolution in the area, but the project "drowned during heavy rains due to faulty engineering, poor design and wrong selection of site".

"The project was not set up at the required elevation, due to which it had drowned and all inverters and other equipment had become non-functional," he said.

He alleged that undue favours were extended to the company implementing the project and it was flouting the condition of the agreement that it would take care of maintenance and operation for eight years.

Sukhu said that the CBI was already investigating the death of a former HPPCL General Manager and chief engineer related to the Pekhubela case, and if the opposition has any evidence, it can give it to the CBI.

Chief engineer Vimal Negi had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilaspur district under mysterious circumstances. His wife had alleged that her husband was tortured by the superior officers and was intentionally forced to work late in night, even during illness.

From harassment to threats to building pressure to give undue favour to a firm (contractor), statements of HPPCL employees recorded in an inquiry report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma in the Vimal Negi death case had pointed out several irregularities. PTI BPL RT RT