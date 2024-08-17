CM Sukhu dedicates development projects worth Rs 184 crore in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 17(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 184 crore in the Nadaun assembly segment here.

Nadaun is Sukhu's home Assembly constituency.

He also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art multipurpose sports complex at Kharidi in Nadaun, being developed with an outlay of Rs 65 crore, a statement issued here said.

This modern facility will feature an eight-lane swimming pool, a shooting range and dedicated areas for wrestling, boxing, kabaddi, yoga, table tennis, and badminton.

He said the government is constructing such multipurpose sports complexes in other parts of the state also to channelise the energy of the youth in the right direction.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister emphasised the importance of sports in encouraging the youth to refrain from drugs and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

"This sports complex will be a symbol of our commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring the physical and mental well-being of our youth," he said.

He also laid the foundation stone for setting up two farmers' training centres, one at Dhanpur (Bara) and another at the Agriculture Complex in Hamirpur, at a cost Rs 4.50 crore.

"These centres are envisioned as hubs for empowering farmers through knowledge dissemination, skill development, and the adoption of modern agricultural practices," he said.

The training programmes will cover areas such as minor irrigation techniques, crop diversification and advanced vegetable production methods.

Furthermore, the centres will play a pivotal role in the formation and strengthening of Krishak Vikas Associations (KVAs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), transforming them into sustainable business entities. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK