CM Sukhu dedicates projects worth Rs 76.41 crore in Kangra

Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday dedicated 14 development projects worth Rs 76.41 crore in the Sulah Legislative Assembly in Kangra district.

He also inaugurated the newly upgraded Tehsil, Sulah, an official statment said.

Sukhu unveiled a double-lane bridge across Moal Khad on the Hamirpur-Sujanpur-Thural-Maranda road, constructed for Rs 12.57 crore, and a bridge over Moal Khad on the Malag-Malaha link road built with an outlay of Rs 3.57 crore, it said.

He also inaugurated a combined office building at Dheera, completed with an outlay of Rs 10.82 crore, and dedicated the Rs 5.02 crore Community Health Centre building at Dheera to the people.

Sukhu dedicated the health sub centre buildings at Kharul, completed with an outlay of Rs 16 lakh, at Bhoda of Rs 15 lakh and at Kona of Rs 25 Lakh.

A Veterinary Hospital building and a Veterinary Dispensary building at Moondhi were inaugurated with respective outlays of Rs 89 Lakh and Rs 49 Lakh.

He also inaugurated Rs 50 lakh additional accommodation of Government High School, Bhattu Samula, Rs 5.45 crore improvement of distribution system of WSS Jharet Rajhoon and WSS Prour Kharot in the tehsil Palampur.

The chief minister dedicated Rs 31.69 crore Parour and other multi-village group piped water supply scheme for part of Bhawarna and Bhedu Mahadev Block and Ghaloon (Malnoon).

He also laid foundation stones of a Rs 2.87 crore bridge over Moul Khad on Gallu Bhoda to Shivnagar road and Rs 2 crore for the additional complex of Chaudhary Tara Chand Government Senior Secondary School, Gaggal.