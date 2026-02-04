CM Sukhu dedicates Rs 16.26 crore development projects in Himachal's Una

Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dedicated two key development projects in the Amb sub-division of Una district, completed at a cost of Rs 16.26 crore.

The first project was the upgraded Takarla to Baduhi via Nei-Abadi road, developed at a cost of Rs 6.57 crore. The nearly 5-kilometre-long stretch is expected to benefit over 11,000 residents in the area.

This upgradation is part of the government's ongoing efforts to improve rural connectivity and strengthen infrastructure.

The chief minister also inaugurated the 6.50-kilometre-long Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road, along with a newly constructed bridge, completed at an outlay of Rs 9.50 crore. The new road and bridge will significantly enhance connectivity for the Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly constituencies.

Sukhu also inaugurated the Samarthya Gyandeep Library and Gymnasium at Maidi Khas, built at a cost of approximately Rs 20 lakh, by unveiling the plaque from Takarla.

Speaking at the event, Sukhu highlighted the state government's commitment to the overall development of villages and the strengthening of basic infrastructure. He stressed that roads and bridges are not just physical structures, but represent bridges of development, opportunities, and self-reliance in rural areas.

"The government's priority is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person, and that balanced and sustainable development is ensured in rural areas," Sukhu said.

The chief minister's remarks underscored the government's focus on inclusive development, aiming to improve living standards in remote and rural parts of the state. PTI COR HIG HIG