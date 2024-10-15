CM Sukhu directs DCs to settle pending cases of revenue corrections by October 31

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a review meeting of the Revenue Department on Tuesday, directed divisional and deputy commissioners to settle all pending cases of corrections by October 31.

During the meeting, he also directed the officials to start a special campaign to settle the pending revenue cases.

He said that pending cases were being settled through Revenue Lok Adalats and there was a need to speed it up further.

"People should get relief from visiting government offices time and again and the revenue officers should pay special attention to this," he said.

The chief minister said the government is committed to provide facilities to people at their door-step and it is important to settle pending revenue cases.

He asked all the DCs to deploy a nodal officer in their respective districts to review the pending revenue cases and send its report to the government so that they can be settled timely.

CM Sukhu said that for the settlement of revenue matters, the DCs have been given powers to fill the vacant posts up to naib tehsildar, for which an adequate budget would be made available. He said he would review the matter again in November.

The chief minister also reviewed the performance of relief work for the victims of last year's monsoon disaster. He said the government had released Rs 4500 crore as a special relief package for the disaster-affected people.