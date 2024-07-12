CM Sukhu directs immediate restoration of landslide-hit area in Shimla

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an on-site inspection of the landslide-affected area near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here late on Thursday night and directed the authorities to expedite the restoration work, officials said on Friday.

A landslide had occurred near the under-construction parking lot along the Circular Road (Cart Road) near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Ripon) Hospital in the heart of Shimla city following rains on the night of July 8, due to which a portion of the road caved in.

The sinking section was covered with tarpaulin to prevent further impact from the rain and as a precautionary measure, the power supply to an electric pole at the site was cut off.

The chief minister said the Circular Road is the lifeline of Shimla city and adequate police personnel should be deployed to facilitate both local residents and tourists.