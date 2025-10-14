CM Sukhu directs officials to develop app for online payment for medical tests

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the state health department to develop an app for online payments for medical tests in government hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

Once the application is launched, people will no longer have to stand in long queues at hospitals to pay for tests and will receive quality and seamless healthcare services, he was quoted as saying in a government statement.

People will also be able to book online appointments with doctors at various hospitals through the app, the chief minister said.

Sukhu instructed that the health department should coordinate with the Digital Technologies and Governance Department and develop an app within a month for convenient and cashless services, a government spokesperson said.

The state government was undertaking several reforms in the health sector and equipping medical colleges and hospitals with state-of-the-art machinery so that citizens do not need to travel outside the state for treatment, the spokesperson added.