CM Sukhu directs officials to ensure Hamirpur heliport construction is completed by May

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inspected the under-construction heliport at Jaskot in Hamirpur district being built at Rs 18 crore, and directed officials ensure its completion by May this year.

The chief minister said expansion of connectivity and infrastructure was being prioritised in line with the state government's commitment to promote the tourism sector.

The growth of tourism would strengthen the state's economy and generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Heliports are being constructed in all district headquarters and other major tourist destinations across Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Recently, helicopter services were launched from Sanjauli heliport in Shimla to Chandigarh and Reckong Peo (Himachal), for tourist travel to the key destinations.

Helicopter services on the Sanjauli-Rampur-Reckong Peo and Sanjauli-Manali (SASE Helipad) routes will begin shortly, the statement added.

Later, the chief minister also inspected the under-construction Hamirpur bus stand project being developed at Rs 123 crore.

He noted that work on both projects was progressing at a rapid pace and expressed confidence that they would be completed within the stipulated timeframe, providing significant convenience and improved infrastructure to the residents of the district.