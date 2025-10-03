CM Sukhu directs secretaries to clear pending tasks, focus on development goals in Himachal

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed all the administrative secretaries to set clear targets and complete pending tasks to ensure the benefits of development projects reach the people.

In a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries here, he said that the state government, from the very first day, had been working to ensure good governance and the betterment of the people of Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here said.

He asked all secretaries to work with dedication to implement plans and schemes on the ground to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state.

The chief secretary would regularly review the progress of departmental projects, he added.

Sukhu directed that the expansion of Kangra airport should be expedited along with other works related to tourism projects. He mentioned that the state government was prioritising health, education, rural economy, tourism, energy, food processing, and data storage sectors, in addition to encouraging investment in these areas.

He also directed the revenue department to prepare a detailed report of losses caused by this year's disaster at the earliest, so that it could be sent to the Central government without delay.

Henceforth, all secretaries and heads of departments would be required to arrive at the office on time and inform the chief minister, minister, and chief secretaries before leaving the station, acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta said.

Sukhu has also directed that no file should remain with the secretaries and heads of departments for more than two days. The performance of officials will be reviewed fortnightly and monthly to track who is working and who is not, he added. PTI BPL HIG HIG