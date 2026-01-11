CM Sukhu directs Shimla civic body to improve facilities for tourists

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday instructed the Shimla Municipal Corporation to improve tourist facilities and cleanliness in the city.

Following a visit to the Mall Road, a bustling tourist hub, and other localities in Shimla on Saturday evening, Sukhu said the municipality must ensure that vendors do not overcharge for food items and other goods.

"Rules and standards set by the Directorate of Health Safety and Regulation and the Food Safety and Standards Authority must be strictly enforced to maintain food quality, safety and hygiene," he said.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of safe and proper waste disposal, saying the civic body must act proactively and strictly, as waste management, especially within Shimla city limits, affects the image of the state.

Sukhu said tourists visiting Shimla should have an excellent experience, while the needs of local residents must also be given equal importance.

The state government also is improving public services in urban areas and making them easier to access, he asserted, saying, the second phase of the Citizen Connect Programme under the 'Clean City, Prosperous City' campaign was launched recently.

In view of the growing population, increasing urbanisation and changing needs of citizens, the government is setting a new, inclusive and sustainable direction for urban development, Sukhu said.

Highlighting the Mukhyamantri Mukhya Mantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojana, the chief minister said, "Under this scheme, shopkeepers with outstanding loans of up to Rs 1 lakh, whose accounts have been declared non-performing assets by banks, will be given a one-time settlement facility of up to Rs 1 lakh.

"Similarly, shopkeepers with loans between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh will receive one-time assistance of up to Rs 1,00,000," he said. PTI COR ARB ARB