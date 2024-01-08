CM Sukhu directs tourism hotels, state rest houses to ensure online payment facilities

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed all tourism hotels, Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan and the rest houses of various departments of the state government to offer facilities of QR codes for payments.

Advertisment

Presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries here, the chief minister said concerted efforts are being made to strengthen the tourism infrastructure in the state and this is another step in this direction.

He also directed the tourism department to improve the customers' services being offered to the tourists as well, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said that there was overwhelming response to the Revenue Lok Adalats, adding the state government has accorded priority to settle the pending revenue cases in a time bound manner.

Advertisment

The chief minister informed that more than 65,000 mutation cases have been disposed off till now in three Lok Adalats held in October and December 2023, and January 2024.

The fourth Revenue Lok Adalat would be held on January 30 and 31, said Sukhu.

The chief minister, who reviewed the status of e-charging stations being set up to facilitate the e-vehicle owners, said that it would go a long way in preserving the clean environment of the state and making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

He also reviewed the ambitious projects of various departments and directed them to complete these projects in a time bound manner. PTI BPL AS AS