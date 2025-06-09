CM Sukhu distributes land ownership rights to 25 people in Kinnaur under Forest Rights Act

Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday distributed land ownership certificates to 25 beneficiaries in Kalpa block of Kinnaur district.

The certificates were distributed under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which have been pending for many years.

He said that under the Act, land leases have already been allotted to 460 individuals across the state.

Addressing a gathering in Kalpa, he stated that, for the first time in 75 years, Shipki-la was being opened to tourists who can now visit the mountain pass simply by carrying an AADHAR card and token.

"This will give an added boost to the local economy and promote tourism in border areas, thus creating employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects, including the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, a youth hostel and an indoor stadium, in the Kinnaur Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the issue of the Vimal Negi case, Sukhu accused the opposition of politicising the matter and assured that the state government stands with the Negi family and the guilty will be brought to justice.

He announced that under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, women across all blocks of the district would be given Rs 1,500.

He also announced the opening of CBSE-affiliated schools in four blocks of Kinnaur and visited the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), where he gave Rs 100,000 to five women's groups to assist them in purchasing essentials. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ