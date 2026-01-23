CM Sukhu exempts Himachal Police from mandatory HIMBUS card for concessional travel

Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that HIMBUS card will no longer be mandatory for Himachal Pradesh police personnel.

The decision aims to streamline official travel and remove unnecessary financial and administrative burdens on the state's police force.

The CM clarified that police personnel, ranging from the rank of constable to inspector, were already contributing a fixed monthly amount deducted from their salary to the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for concessional travel. Consequently, requiring an additional payment for a digital HIMBUS card was deemed redundant.

"Our police personnel are required to travel extensively across the state for official duties and investigations. Given that they already possess official departmental identity cards and valid manual passes, we have decided to exempt them from the mandatory requirement of the HIMBUS card to avoid any extra financial or procedural hurdles" he said.

"Departmental ID cards and existing manual passes will continue to serve as valid proof for travel concessions," he added. PTI/COR MNK MNK