CM Sukhu extends New Year wishes to people at Shimla's Mall Road

Shimla (HP), Dec 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended New Year greetings to people and tourists at Shimla’s Mall Road on Sunday evening.

Advertisment

The chief minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues as he took a stroll at Mall Road and later visited the ‘Winter Carnival’ at the Ridge on New Year’s eve.

Enthusiastic New Year revellers thronged Mall Road and The Ridge, dancing to music as the city centre, illuminated with lights, gave it a festive look.

Later at a cultural programme at the ‘Winter Carnival’, Sukhu said the government is promoting tourism activities in the state and has organised the ‘Winter Carnival’ in Shimla for the first time.

Sukhu also stressed that a clean environment, lush green valleys and dense forests of the state attract tourists from far and wide, a statement issued here said.

He also thanked people for the support he received during the recent floods in the state, and said tourists are back in the state due to the collaborative efforts of the people and the state government. PTI BPL SKY SKY