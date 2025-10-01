CM Sukhu flags off 14 new fire tenders, says 700 home guard vacancies to be filled soon

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) The recruitment process for 700 posts of home guards will be initiated shortly to augment manpower and improve emergency response capabilities, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while flagging off 14 new fire tenders from the Choura Maidan here on Wednesday.

The vehicles, purchased at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore, have been sent to the Training Centre, Baldeyan, and other centres at Deha, Ubadesh, Nerwa and Theog in the Shimla district, Dharampur and Thunag in Mandi district, Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti, Shahpur and Indora in the Kangra district, and Nadaun in the Hamirpur district.

The new fire tenders have been allocated keeping in view the needs of both remote and densely populated areas, ensuring a timely response to fire-related emergencies, Sukhu said, adding that an amount of Rs 23 crore has been allocated for the purchase of additional fire tenders to further enhance the fleet.

He also said that the recruitment process for 700 posts of home guards will be initiated shortly to augment manpower and improve emergency response capabilities. PTI BPL MNK MNK