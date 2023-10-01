CM Sukhu flags off marathon in Shimla to raise awareness about AIDS

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday flagged off a marathon from The Ridge here to raise awareness about AIDS.

The chief minister said there are currently 5,300 AIDS patients in the state and the Himachal Pradesh government is committed to providing them free medical treatment and support.

The state government has established a dedicated helpline 1097 to address the queries of young individuals regarding AIDS, he said.

The state offers free testing and counselling services through 55 integrated testing and counselling centres, Sukhu said in a statement issued here on Sunday He also emphasised the role of social media in disseminating AIDS awareness throughout society.

Underlining the importance of accurate information in the fight against AIDS, he said that there has been a significant shift in the societal dialogue around the disease.

There was a time when AIDS was a topic shrouded in social stigma but it is openly discussed now, he added As many as 66 youths from seven districts participated in the run. Sukhu also inaugurated a blood donation camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil emphasised the pivotal role of young people in dispelling misconceptions and confusion about AIDS. PTI BPL NB NB