CM Sukhu flown to AIIMS, New Delhi for check-up: IGMCH officials

Shimla, Oct 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was admitted to a hospital here after he complained of abdomen pain, was flown to the AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday morning for a check-up, officials said.

The chief minister is stable and all his reports are normal, officials at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here said.

“Various tests have been conducted since Wednesday night and a stomach infection was detected,” they said.

The chief minister has been flown to AIIMS, New Delhi to get a second opinion by the doctors there, Medical Superintendent of IGMCH, Dr Rahul Rao told PTI.

Head of the Department of Gastroenterology Dr Brij Sharma, who was leading the six-member team of senior doctors monitoring the CM here, has accompanied Sukhu to the AIIMS, he said.

The chief minister was hospitalised on Wednesday night after pain in his abdomen.

Principal Media Advisor to the chief minister, Naresh Chauhan said the chief minister was travelling extensively over the last few days and must have eaten something outside that caused the infection.

Doctors at the IGMC had earlier advised rest to the chief minister and kept him under observation in the hospital. PTI BPL DV DV