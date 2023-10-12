CM Sukhu inaugurates 4-day paragliding festival in Himachal's Junga

Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated a paragliding festival on the outskirts of the city and said it is the first national-level event being held in Himachal after the state was struck by disaster this monsoon.

A four-day ‘Shimla Flying Festival’ was inaugurated by Sukhu in the Junga area. Such events promote adventure tourism in the state and also attract global tourists as players from both India and abroad participate in these festivals, Sukhu said in a statement.

The chief minister said such events also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals.

The paragliding event is being jointly organised by the state’s Tourism Department and The Glide Inn company.

Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Amit Kashyap said several steps are being taken to promote tourism and increase the footfall of the tourists in the state.

Arun Rawat, Chief Executive Officer of The Glide Inn said 51 paragliders from India and abroad are participating in this four-day event. This festival will prove effective in promoting tourism in the area.

Sukhu pointed out that even the Bir-Billing area in Kangra district is a well-known site for paragliding and has made its mark globally. Bir-Billing has also remained host to the pre-paragliding world cup competitions, promoting Himachal worldwide.

He said that the state government was taking many effective steps to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant in the next four years and the most prosperous state of the country in the coming 10 years, the statement said.

About 305 persons have died in rain-related incidents during the monsoon season and the state has suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore, he said The state government has given a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore to rehabilitate the disaster-affected people, Sukhu said.

We are repeatedly demanding a special relief package from the Centre besides declaring calamity in Himachal as a national disaster, while the BJP was misleading the people for political gains in the name of disaster, Sukhu reiterated.

The third team has come from the Center to assess the losses that occurred during the disaster and we hope that the union government will soon provide special financial assistance to the state after the submission of the report by the team, the statement said.

Sukhu said new challenges cannot be met with coded laws and for this very reason the government is mulling amending various laws and by-laws to bring major changes in education, health and other sectors, which will take some time to bear fruit. PTI BPL NB