CM Sukhu inaugurates Digital Forensic Division, Advanced Equipment Laboratory in Dharamshala

Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the Digital Forensic Division and Advanced Equipment Laboratory in the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Dharamshala, an official statement said.

Sukhu said that the newly created division would greatly assist investigating agencies in preserving and examining evidence from crime scenes, particularly in cases where the prescribed punishment is seven years or more.

This facility is equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure worth around Rs 3 crore and includes advanced tools capable of extracting and analysing data even from damaged mobile phones, a statement issued here said.

In addition, an advanced equipment laboratory costing about Rs 1.05 crore has been established to ensure high-precision forensic analysis. The equipment installed in these laboratories is valued at around Rs 1.50 crore.

These facilities are expected to significantly enhance transparency, reliability and efficiency in forensic investigations across the northern region of the state.

Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated the new building of the District Panchayat Resource Centre in Kangra district, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore. PTI BPL APL APL