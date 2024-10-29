CM Sukhu inaugurates Himachal's first digital library in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Himachal Pradesh's first digital library in Bilaspur.

He also inaugurated a new building for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.67 crore, in the district.

"The library offers free access to reading materials via touch screen devices. The facility is equipped with the latest technology, enabling a smart management system that benefits users by streamlining library functions," Sukhu said in a statement.

To enhance the user experience, each reader will be issued an identity card, which must be scanned to enter the library, which houses approximately 2,500 books, including offline access to NCERT and CBSE textbooks from classes 1 to 12, according to the statement.

In addition, resources for college courses, competitive exams and various educational books will be available to readers, CM Sukhu added.

With a seating capacity of 40 people, the library has a large reading hall, an e-library, computer tablets and other necessary facilities for students, all monitored through a CCTV surveillance network. PTI COR BPL ARD NB