CM Sukhu inaugurates International Shivratri Mahotsav 2025 in Mandi

Mandi (HP), Feb 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the completion of the Mandi Shiv Dham project and assured its completion within two years.

Formally inaugurating the week-long International Shivratri Mahotsav-2025 of Mandi at Paddal Ground, he expressed confidence that the grand Shiv Dham would attract visitors from far and wide, a statement issued here said.

He said that former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, hailing from the Mandi district, was expected to develop the region. Though grand claims were made about the Shiv Dham, its work remained incomplete, and now the present state government will allocate Rs 100 crore for its completion, he added.

Before joining the traditional 'Shahi Jaleb' Shobha Yatra, Sukhu offered prayers at the historic Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple, the principal deity of the region. The grand procession, which started from the temple and concluded at Paddal Ground, saw hundreds of devotees dressed in traditional attire with their local deities and dancing along the route.

Additionally, he announced a five per cent increase in offerings (nazrana) to the deities. He also inaugurated the exhibition at Paddal Ground, organised by various government departments, boards, and corporations.

He also released a souvenir and a coffee table book of the International Shivratri Fair, published by the Mela Committee.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of nine development projects worth Rs 46.82 crore for Drang and Mandi Sadar assembly constituencies of the Mandi district.