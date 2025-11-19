CM Sukhu inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 383 crore in Doon

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 12 development projects worth Rs 383 crore in the Doon Assembly constituency in the Solan district.

He inaugurated Baddi-Sai-Ramshehar road constructed at Rs 86 crore, besides Rs 15.78 crore tubewells in Doon, Rs 10.64 crore Civil Hospital Baddi and Rs 3.15 crore newly constructed building of Community Health Centre, Barotiwala.

He also inaugurated newly opened Government Primary Schools at Haripur Sandholi, Suraj Majra, Lubana and Chakkan in Baddi Educational Block, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister laid foundation stones of Rs 73.21 crore power supply scheme, Baddi, Rs 63.73 crore Baddi-Shitalpur-Jagatkhana road, Rs 40 crore ISBT Baddi, Rs 37.67 crore mini secretariat building Baddi, Rs 37.10 crore sewerage scheme for the left-out areas of Baddi and Rs 5 crore Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School, Kalyanpur, Baddi. PTI BPL MNK MNK