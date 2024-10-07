CM Sukhu inaugurates new tertiary cancer hospital building at IGMC Shimla

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed five-storey tertiary cancer hospital building at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla While inaugurating the hospital built at a cost of Rs 13.50 crore, he said the state government is working meticulously to provide best healthcare services to the cancer patients.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu expressed concern over the increasing number of cancer cases in the state, stating that after the North-East, Himachal Pradesh had the highest cancer incidence.

The new facility which would soon be equipped with advanced radiation therapy systems, including Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT) was aimed at enhancing the cancer treatment capabilities in the by increasing the bed capacity from 20 to 65, he added.

Sukhu said that a Rs 7.77-crore CT Simulator machine has already been installed and commissioning was in progress while a LINAC machine worth Rs 24 crore was also being set up and was expected to be operational by January 25 next year.

The state government had allocated Rs 20 crore for a PET scan machine for IGMC Shimla that would aid in early cancer detection.

“A centre of excellence is being established in Hamirpur district to enhance cancer care and a state-level committee of leading cancer specialists has been formed for guidance on the latest treatment technologies and to improve care," he stated.

Criticising the previous BJP government for neglecting the health infrastructure, Sukhu said his government is improving the infrastructure by recruiting doctors and paramedical staff to meet global standards for doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratio.

IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College would become the top medical institutions by 2025, he said.