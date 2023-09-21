CM Sukhu inaugurates renovated Bantony Castle in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the newly renovated Bantony Castle complex near the famous Mall Road in Shimla, a statement issued on Thursday said.

Advertisment

After the inauguration late Wednesday evening, Sukhu said the restored complex now stands as a testament to the state capital's rich heritage and promises to be a cultural treasure house for generations to adore and learn about the iconic building and the history of 'Shyamla', now Shimla.

Bantony Castle, the 129-year-old heritage site, was once the summer palace of the Maharaja of Sirmaur and the main building is a double-storey structure constructed in the mock Tudor style (mediaeval architecture style originated in England and Wales) period and crowned with a sloping roof with mini-towers.

Revamped at a cost of Rs 25 crore, it has infused a new life into three historical marvels within the complex.

Advertisment

Spanning across 20,000 square metres, the newly renovated marvel boasts stunning Anglo-Gothic architecture and is expected to be a major attraction for tourists and locals.

Terming it as an architectural masterpiece, Sukhu said the visitors can now explore captivating exhibits dedicated to various facets of history, which include insights into Mahatma Gandhi's visits to Shimla.

The complex will have detailed wall displays about Himachal Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar and Satyanand Stokes who introduced apple cultivation in the state.

A comprehensive history of Shimla city and a tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian freedom struggle and rich culture of the tribal area of Spiti offering a glimpse into the region's unique traditions will also be on display, Sukhu said.

The chief minister also attended a laser light and sound show, voiced by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, depicting the illustrious history of the erstwhile summer capital. PTI BPL AS NB